Local history: Patriotic fervor swept Akron in 1917 as U.S. entered World War I

When celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri isn’t going “off the hook” or “out of bounds” during travels for his Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, he’s in an apron at his Santa Rosa, Calif., home, cooking for his family. At least, that’s what he tells us in the introduction to his sixth cookbook, Guy Fieri Family Food: Kitchen Tested, Home Approved (HarperCollins, $30), which offers 125 “real deal” recipes.