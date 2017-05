Local history: So proudly Akron hailed Goodrich’s gigantic American flag

Veggies? The Cleveland Vegan Society is hosting its Cleveland VegFest! on Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleveland. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. Vegan food will take center stage with a food court and food demonstrations. There will also be a variety of speakers talking about the lifestyle. There will be a screening room where food-related films will be shown throughout the day. Several different music groups will perform. There will also be a kid-friendly area and a vegan-friendly marketplace. For more information, visit clevelandvegansociety.org.