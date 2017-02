Local history: Thousands witness horrifying wreck of Goodyear blimp in 1932

Gertrude Harpham, wife of Goodyear Vice President Fred M. Harpham, prepares to break a bottle of liquid air over the control cabin of the blimp Columbia at its christening in July 1931. Accompanying her are (from left) Frank McKee, Mrs. M.M. Johnson, Minnie Stewart, Rebecca Huber, pilot Karl Fickes, Elizabeth Crouse, Elizabeth Noble and Nina Williams. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)