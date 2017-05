Tips for decorating indoors with plants

This photo provided by Jared Kuzia Photography shows how graceful fiddlefig trees with broad, glossy leaves have become extremely popular among homeowners, says interior designer Kristina Crestin, who used one in designing this living room shown here in Essex, Mass. Plants can be the perfect final touch that brings warmth and beauty to a room without over-accessorizing, says Crestin. (Jared Kuzia/Jared Kuzia Photography via AP)