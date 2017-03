Hundreds show support for Boys & Girls Clubs at fundraiser

Lori Porter of Akron explains to Walt Keith of Akron the rules of the Heads & Tails Raffle at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)