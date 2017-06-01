Pet events: Adoptions, vaccine clinic

Maggie’s Mission Dog and Horse Rescue Adoption Events — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pet Valu, 3461 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org.

Mercy’s Door Pet Rescue — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 1052 Williams Reserve Blvd., Wadsworth. www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org/events.html.

Paws and Prayers Adoption Event — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill PetSmart, 355 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. www.pawsandprayers.org.

Vaccine Clinic — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at One of A Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Get rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchip or more. No appointment necessary. Doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs.

Pet Expo — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St., Akron. Akron police K-9 demonstrations, Cutest Pet Contest, Dick Goddard, more than 50 vendors, 40 shelters and Stuff the Van to benefit shelters. www.eventbrite.com/e/16th-annual-akron-pet-expo-tickets-33503049523.

Kid’s Day Wooster Adoption Event — 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Wayne County Public Library at 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. www.wchs.org/calendar/2017-06.