Smart home devices for newbies to try

For people who use Google products, such as the calendar and email system, or have a Google-owned Nest thermostat, Google Home can integrate all of those systems into its smart speaker. It's a voice-controlled speaker/smart-home-hub-alternative to Amazon's Echo. Home answers questions, provides current news, plays music, manages everyday tasks, streams videos to TV and more. $129, available online only, www.bedbathandbeyond.com (Bed Bath & Beyond)