Stan Hywet’s Deck the Hall celebration captures holiday wonder

Oatmeal cookies. The folks who run the historic Mustill Store are once again sponsoring an oatmeal cookie contest. Those who previously registered will bring their cookies to the Mustill Store’s Dec. 3 Holiday Extravaganza. The judging will begin around 1 p.m. The Holiday Extravaganzas features locally made gifts and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. The cookie contest is a nod to oatmeal/cereal king Ferdinand Schumacher who operated a mill just south of the Mustill Store and grew a cereal empire in the 1800s that became part of Quaker Oats.