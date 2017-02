Denver’s ‘Harlem of the West’ legacy endures amid change

A monument to the now closed jazz club at the Rossonian Hotel informs visitors of the once celebrated spot in Denver's Five Points neighborhood that played host to Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong in Denver, Colo. The neighborhood is where Count Basie and Miles Davis also performed and novelist Jack Kerouac wrote part of "On The Road." The historic black neighborhood is facing gentrification with new breweries and coffee shops near buildings that once housed jazz clubs and consequential black-owned businesses. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)