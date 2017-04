Founding generation, not just fathers, focus of new museum

An actual piece of the Annapolis, Md., Liberty Tree, embedded into an 18-foot-tall tree replica as a touchable element, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. There were once 13 liberty trees, one in each of the original Colonies, where the Sons of Liberty met and plotted the Revolution. The Annapolis tulip poplar was the nation's last surviving Liberty Tree. It was so damaged by storms and decay it had to be cut down in 1999. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)