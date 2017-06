Frank Lloyd Wright, born 150 years ago, still fascinates

Q: Our 4-year-old prefers solitary play over play with other children. It’s been this way from early on when I began arranging play dates for him. When those really didn’t work, I enrolled him in preschool but that didn’t help either. If firmly instructed to do so, he will join in and “play” with other children. I put the word in quotes because he doesn’t seem to connect. He’s very imaginative and will spend hours in his room playing quietly on his own or even boisterously with various imaginary friends. At home and school, he’s polite, obedient and sometimes can be very talkative with his older siblings or us.