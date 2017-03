In Pittsburgh, ‘Fences’ and August Wilson’s Hill District

This Feb. 2017 photo shows images in the windows of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh. The photos show actors and actresses who played in an outdoor production of Wilson's play "Seven Guitars" which was staged in the backyard in 2016. Wilson lived in the upstairs apartment at the house from his birth in 1945 until 1958 with his mother and siblings. The house, a historic landmark, is under renovation and expected to open to the public in 2018. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)