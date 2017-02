Real places inspired scenes in Oscar-nominated films

This Dec. 11, 2016 photo shows visitors walking along on the Hermosa Beach pier in Los Angeles. Fans of movies nominated for Oscars this year will be pleased to know that they can visit many real places in homage to their favorite films, from a diner in Miami where part of "Moonlight" was shot to a pier in Los Angeles used in "La La Land" and a house in Pittsburgh used in "Fences." (AP Photo/John Antczak)