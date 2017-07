Tourism in Newark? 50 years after riots, city says it’s time

Lauren Craig, who calls herself the "glambassador" of Newark, N.J., pointing to a "Newark Vs Everybody" T-shirt on display at the Off the Hanger and ANE boutique on Linden Street in Newark. Craig is the author of the forthcoming travel guidebook, "100 Things to Do in Newark Before You Die," and says the store, which sells fashion, art and decor, is one of her favorite local spots. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)