Vacation in Maine? Water, woods, the arts and adventure

A back window in painter Winslow Homer's studio gives a view of the ocean that he depicted in his best-known paintings in Scarborough, Maine. The home where Homer lived and worked from 1883 until his death in 1910 is opening to the public following a multiyear, multimillion-dollar renovation by the Portland Museum of Art. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Clarke Canfield)