Trying to cut back on eating meat? You’re a reducetarian

Simeon Gant prepares a salad for his dinner. Gant gave up pork 20 years ago, then beef five years ago. He no longer cooks chicken at home but occasionally eats it when he's out. He's one of a growing number of people who are being called Reducetarians. Gant said that he has seen improvements in his health as he started eating more vegetables in his diet. (Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee/TNS)