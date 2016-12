Want a hippo for Christmas? The story of a girl who got one

Gayla Peevey, singer of that enduring Christmas classic, "I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas," stands next to an image she drew of a hippopotamus in her home on Dec. 14, 2016, in La Mesa, Calif. It was 1953, and one of the hottest songs on the radio was "I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas." Now it's Christmas 2016, and Peevey is still singing. She leaves that to schoolchildren, ringtones, iTunes downloads and TV commercials that, to the 73-year-old singer's amazement, keep the song in everyone's head every Christmas season, whether they want it there or not .(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)