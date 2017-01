With the loss of its celebrities, Gen X ponders mortality

In this April 22, 2016 photo, flowers lie on a T-shirt signed by fans at a makeshift memorial for musician Prince outside the Apollo Theater in New York. The singer died April 21, 2016, at the age of 57. With the loss of several icons of Generation X's youth, the year 2016 has left the generation born between the early 1960s and the early 1980s, wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)