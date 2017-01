Women’s Board of Akron Children’s Hospital hosts 114th Charity Ball

From left: Danielle Dieterich of Akron, Lexy Dieterich, and Shelby Dieterich from Cuyahoga Falls H.S. and Barbara Dieterich of Akron all have been Charity Ball debutantes. Danielle in 2003, Lexy and Shelby 2016, and Barabara 1957. The group pose for a photo at the 114th Charity Ball, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)