Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kiana Shakeri, 1, is reunited with her dad, Morteza Shakeri, of Stow, Monday at Akron-Canton Airport in Green. Shakeri's family was detained in Canada after the President's executive order banning travel to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mansoureh Shasti (left) and her husband Morteza Shakeri and their one-year-old Kiana Shakeri are reunited Monday at Akron-Canton Airport in Green. Shasti and her one-year-old, Kiana Shakeri, were detained in Canada after the President's executive order banning travel to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kiana Shakeri, 1, is reunited with her dad, Morteza Shakeri, of Stow, Monday at Akron-Canton Airport in Green. Shakeri's family was detained in Canada after the President's executive order banning travel to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kiana Shakeri, 1, is reunited with her dad, Morteza Shakeri, of Stow, Monday at Akron-Canton Airport in Green. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mansoureh Shasti and her daughter, Kiana Shakeri, 1, are surprised by her husband and friends at Akron-Canton Airport on Monday in Green. Shasti and her child were detained in Canada after the President's executive order banning travel to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mansoureh Shasti (right) hugs her husband Morteza Shakeri Monday after her arrival at Akron-Canton Airport in Green. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mansoureh Shasti (left) is greeted by a friend after arriving Monday at Akron-Canton Airport in Green. Shakeri's family was detained in Canada after the President's executive order banning travel to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)