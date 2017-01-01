Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People wait approximately two hours in long lines to cast their early vote at the Summit County Board of Elections. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Janetta Williams of Akron covers her face to keep warm while waiting approximately two hours in long lines to cast her early vote at the Summit County Board of Elections. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
People line up to cast their early vote at the Summit County Board of Elections on Monday. The wait to vote was up to two hours. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
People wait up to two hours in long lines to cast their early vote at the Summit County Board of Elections on Monday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Krystle Starner, 19, of Akron texts while waiting approximately two hours in long lines to cast her early vote at the Summit County Board of Elections. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Christen Byrd, a licensed practical nurse, waited in line for two hours at the Summit County Board of Elections to cast her vote for President Barack Obama. Byrd endured the lines because her schedule is full on Election Day. (Jim Carney/Akron Beacon Journal)