Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of Bennington, who died by hanging last week. The rock band said Monday, July 24, 2017, the shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 18, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs during the iHeartRadio Live Series in Burbank, Calif. Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of Bennington, who died by hanging last week. The rock band said Monday, July 24, 2017, the shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 18, 2014 file photo, members of Linkin Park, from left, Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Chester Bennington attend an induction ceremony for the Guitar Center's RockWalk at Guitar Center in Los Angeles. Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of Bennington, who died by hanging last week. The rock band said Monday, July 24, 2017, the shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)