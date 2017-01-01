Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows James Baldwin in "I Am Not Your Negro." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Bob Adelman/Magnolia Pictures via AP)
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from "Hidden Figures." Spencer was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
This image released by Disney shows characters Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, right, and Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, in a scene from the animated film, "Moana." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Disney via AP)
This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Michelle Williams, left, and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." Williams was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP)