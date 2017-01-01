Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A group of Ohio marchers pose for a picture before taking part in the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pat Boyer-Jones of Akron and her daughter Liz Piatt of Stow look out toward the Capitol prior to the start of the Women's March in Washington D.C. on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski)
Marchers leaving UnionStation heading toward the parade route for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cincinnati artist Mary Clare Rietz, a Firestone Park native, made posters to hand out at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The crowd build on the mall for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A man protests outside of the remains of yesterday's inauguration scene during the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Samantha Scott, 24, of Toledo drove to the Women's March on Washington with her mom on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski)
Trudy Joyner, 31, is Athens, Ohio strong as she takes part in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski)
Pink "Pussy Project" hats are taking over the subways as people head to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marchers are pour out of Union Station in Washington D.C. where authorities allowed train riders in without using metro cards as they make their way to the Women's March on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
"We affect all people" - Anh LyJordan (center left) "We are every single issue" - Stacey Nishioka (center right) (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Claire Rietz of Cincy, born in Firestone Park Akron, is providing Women's March goers a line to fill in an issue. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio is well represented at the Women's March.(Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Beacon Journal photographer Leah Klafczynski works with a puddle for the perfect reflection of the Women's March. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
"People tell me all the time how great my signs are." "My signs are yuge." Trump mocker draws crowd interest. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Noticeable difference from Friday to today: more homemade signage. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sadie Scheu, 8, and Tim Scheu, 37, of Tampa Bay (originally Ohio) pose for a picture at the Woman's March on Saturday in Washington D.C. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Participants climb scaffolding for a better view at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Riley Mitchell, 8, of Washington D.C. is one of many young girls out at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cincinnati artist Mary Clare Rietz, a Firestone Park native, made 500 posters to hand out at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suzanne Watkins, 67, of Oklahoma City makes a "is a woman's issue" sign at the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
No, for this is not the parade route. It's just a street near it. (Doug Livingston/Akron BeaconJournal)
A crowd of protestors fill Pennsylvania Ave. during the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Protestors take to the streets for the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A group from Cleveland take part in the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Clear backpacks were the order of the day at the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
This is what denocracy looks like at the Woman's March on Saturday, in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Some H Street supporters find a different vantage point for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)