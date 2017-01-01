Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A Goodyear employee walks by the "living walls" at Goodyear Headquarters on Wednesday in Akron. Living walls are being used in cutting-edge interiors. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Vertical arrays of plants called "living walls" at Goodyear Headquarters on Wednesday in Akron. Living walls are being used in cutting-edge interiors. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Goodyear employees Navjot Grewal and Joni Fitch work at a table in the Goodyear cafeteria near the "living walls" on Wednesday in Akron. Living walls are being used in cutting-edge interiors. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Living walls constructed with the VerTexx system from Filtrexx, a company based in Bath Township.
These are photos of a living wall created by Ellet resident Cindy Lorenz, for possible use with wall18. Lorenz took the photos.
