Joe Scalise (left), vice president of access services at Info Line. Inc. interviews a homeless woman in a downtown parking garage as part of the Akron/Barberton Summit County Continuum of Care agencies' annual point in time count of homeless people in the county on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Scalise (right), vice president of access services at Info Line. Inc., brings a bedroll to homeless woman in a downtown parking garage on Tuesday in Akron. Scalise and other volunteers spent most of the day as part of the Akron/Barberton Summit County Continuum of Care agencies' annual point in time count of homeless people in the county. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Scalise (left), vice president of access services at Info Line. Inc., and Crystal Murphy, assistant program case manager at Home Again, interview a homeless man as part of the Akron/Barberton Summit County Continuum of Care agencies' annual point in time count of homeless people in the county on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Murphy (second from right), assistant program case manager at Home Again, interviews a homeless woman as part of the Akron/Barberton Summit County Continuum of Care agencies' annual point in time count of homeless people in the county on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Wheeler, 56, of Akron, who describes himself as being in transition, talks with volunteers at the Akron METRO Transit Center during the annual Point in Time homeless count on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Vanessa Beane of the Fair Housing Contact Service (left) gives an info cards to Kelly Shelton, 52, a homeless woman in Akron as they talk at the main branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library during the annual Point in Time homeless count on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lauren Green-Hull associate director of the Fair Housing Contact Service (left) talks with John Powl, 56, of Akron who is homeless at the main branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library during the annual Point in Time homeless count on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kelly Shelton, 52, a homeless woman in Akron (left) talks with Vanessa Beane of the Fair Housing Contact Service at the main branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library during the annual Point in Time homeless count on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)