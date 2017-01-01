Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Norton artist Virgil Villers oversees the installation of the Prowling Panther sculpture at the new Norton High School in an undated photo. (courtesy Virgil Villers)
A panther sculpture by Virgil Villers welcomes visitors to the new Norton High School on Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton High School juniors Jordan Roberts-Lane (left) and Austin Booth get ready for practice in the new gym on Thursday in Norton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton High School juniors Hannah Hitching (let), Haley Soulier, and Sydney Shufford map out their classroom schedule during student orientation and open house on Thursday in Norton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)