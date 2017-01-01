Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Curtiss Airplane Co. of New York furnished two-man gondolas as the B.F. Goodrich Co. of Akron built eight airships for the U.S. Navy during World War I. | B.F. Goodrich Co., University of Akron Archival Services.
U.S. Navy blimp C-2 was built in Akron by the B.F. Goodrich Co. during World War I. Yes, there really was a Goodrich blimp. | B.F. Goodrich Co., University of Akron Archival Services