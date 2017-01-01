Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Though more than 100 people were gathered at Springfield Lake to enjoy the sunny afternoon on Saturday, no one saw an 8-year-old Akron boy slip into the water not far from signs saying swimming was prohibited.