The Akron Wrecking Co. razes the former Campania Flats apartment house in 1981 at 279 Park St. after the city condemned it. The Campania, opened in 1904, was a twin of Amelia Flats but had smaller apartments. | Akron Beacon Journal file photo
A 1914 postcard shows Amelia Flats, a 10-suite apartment house that Horace B. Camp built in 1901 across from Grace Park at 218 Park St. in Akron.