Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The eight-spoke intersection of Tallmadge Circle is pictured in the late 1930s. The buildings in the center are the First Congregational Church and the Old Town Hall. At the bottom left is the Tallmadge Methodist Church, which was demolished in the 1960s. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)