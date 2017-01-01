Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Investigators survey the wreckage of Goodyear blimp Columbia after it crashed Feb. 12, 1932, in a windstorm in the New York borough of Queens. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Gertrude Harpham, wife of Goodyear Vice President Fred M. Harpham, prepares to break a bottle of liquid air over the control cabin of the blimp Columbia at its christening in July 1931. Accompanying her are (from left) Frank McKee, Mrs. M.M. Johnson, Minnie Stewart, Rebecca Huber, pilot Karl Fickes, Elizabeth Crouse, Elizabeth Noble and Nina Williams. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Goodyear blimp Columbia is prepared for christening July 14, 1931, at Akron Municipal Airport. The airship was 141 feet long and had a gas capacity of 112,000 cubic feet. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)