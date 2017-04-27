Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toni Kobein, Coventry employee for 20-years, makes smoothies on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Coventry Township. Coventry is hoping for their renewal levy they are seeking for operations costs to pass next Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry middle schoolers in Ms. Willis' class take a state math test on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Coventry Middle School in Coventry Township. Coventry is hoping for their renewal levy they are seeking for operations costs to pass next Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Petermann employee Joe Danko works on taking off rust on a Coventry bus on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at the bussing garage on Cormany Road in Coventry Township. Coventry is hoping for their renewal levy they are seeking for operations costs to pass next Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry Middle School head custodian Ron Thomas, who has worked at the school for almost 21 years, washes windows on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Coventry Middle School in Coventry Township. Coventry is hoping for their renewal levy they are seeking for operations costs to pass next Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Voting signs line Cormany Road outside Coventry Middle School on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Coventry Township. Coventry is hoping for their renewal levy they are seeking for operations costs to pass next Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Coventry Middle School sign advertises election day to Cormany Road traffic on Thursday in Coventry Township. Coventry is hoping for their renewal levy they are seeking for operations costs to pass next Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)