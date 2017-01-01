Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sofija Kozul, 9, of Hinckley tries her luck at a game of Buzzard Plinko during Sunday's annual Buzzard Day festival in Hinckley on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Medina Raptor Center volunteer Debbie Parker (right) educates young children about buzzards during Sunday's annual Buzzard Day at the Hinckley Town Hall on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Maisy, a young coatimundi, rests on the shoulders of her owner Joni Colbrunn of Hinckley prior to the start of the pet contest held at the Hinckley Town Hall during the annual Buzzard Day festival on Sunday. Maisy and her owner competed in the most unique pet category of the contest. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Paris, a buzzard rescued by the Medina Raptor Center, eyes down visitors during Sunday's Buzzard Day at the Hinckley Town Hall on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Alden Codding, 11, of Granger sports a baseball cap with a buzzard perched on the bill as he attends the annual Buzzard Day festival in Hinckley on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Visitors look on and snap photos as Matilda flaps her wings while Medina Raptor Center's Debbie Parker (left) shares information about buzzards during Sunday's annual Buzzard Day at the Hinckley Town Hall on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Tom Kalicky of Chicago, Ill. (center) poses for a photo with Medina Rapter Center volunteer Annette Piechowski and her friend Paris (right) during Sunday's Buzzard Day at the Hinckley Town Hall on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)