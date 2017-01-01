Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People line up at the NuLeaf marijuana dispensary, Saturday in Las Vegas. Nevada dispensaries were legally allowed to sell recreational marijuana starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A man who declined to give his name smells marijuana for sale at The Source dispensary, Saturday in Las Vegas. Recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Lucio Ortiz shops for marijuana at The Source dispensary, Saturday in Las Vegas. Recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A man shops for marijuana at The Source dispensary, Saturday in Las Vegas. Recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)