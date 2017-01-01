Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, photo an NFL Super Bowl LI football is sewn at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio. Plant workers use turn-of-last-century sewing machines and other vintage equipment to make about 3,000 footballs per day, cutting, stitching and lacing each by hand. The 25-step process takes about three days to complete, but the pride in craftsmanship is evident in those who work there. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, photo, an NFL Super Bowl LI football is laced up at the Wilson Sporting Goods plant in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, photo steer hide leather is sprayed multiple times for color adjustment at the Horween Leather Co. factory in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, photo Wilson Sporting Goods worker Loyd Conley cuts leather from the Horween Leather Co. factory into quarter panels for an NFL football in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, photo, Jim Gatchell turns an NFL Super Bowl LI football right side out at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio. In one of the most physical jobs at the plant, the ball is first placed into a container where it is steamed and then reversed with the use of a steel bar. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, photo, the Horween Leather Co, factory stands along Elston Street in Chicago. There is a quintessential American story behind the footballs used by the National Football League, one that dates to the early days of the sport. About how a family of Ukrainian immigrants opened a Chicago tannery in 1905 and came to provide the leather for the game balls used from the lowliest preseason game to the Super Bowl, including the Feb. 5 showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, photo Skip Horween, president of Horween Leather Co., poses for a portrait at the factory in Chicago. Horween represents the fourth generation of immigrants from Ukraine who opened a Chicago tannery in 1905 and would come to provide the leather for NFL game balls used today, including the Super Bowl LI ball. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, photo Skip Horween, right, president of Horween Leather Co., poses for a portrait with his son Nick, at the factory in Chicago. Skip Horween represents the fourth generation of immigrants from Ukraine who opened a Chicago tannery in 1905 and would come to provide the leather for NFL game balls used today, including the Super Bowl LI ball. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, photo the trademark W, for Wilson Sporting goods, and the pebble grip are embossed on one side of steer hide leather at the Horween Leather Co. factory in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, photo, an employee at the Horween Leather Co. factory removes wet steer hide that is being treated in Chicago. There is a quintessential American story behind the footballs used by the National Football League, one that dates to the early days of the sport. About how a family of Ukrainian immigrants opened a Chicago tannery in 1905 and came to provide the leather for the game balls used from the lowliest preseason game to the Super Bowl, including the Feb. 5 showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
