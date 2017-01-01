Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 11, 1999 photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula, R-Ohio, works in his Capitol Hill office in Washington. Regula, a northeastern Ohio member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years before retiring in 2008, and a key player in creating Cuyahoga Valley National Park, died Wednesday his son said. He was 92. (AP Photo/Leslie E. Kossoff)
In this March 8, 2007 photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula, R-Ohio, on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, questions U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Anthony Kennedy about the court's 2008 fiscal budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington. Regula, a northeastern Ohio member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years before retiring in 2008, and a key player in creating Cuyahoga Valley National Park, died Wednesday his son said. He was 92. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
In this Aug. 16, 2012 photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., vice presidential running mate of former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney, greets former U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula, R-Ohio, after a campaign speech at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. Regula, a northeastern Ohio member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years before retiring in 2008, and a key player in creating Cuyahoga Valley National Park, died Wednesday his son said. He was 92. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
In this Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings, right, talks to U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula, R-Ohio, after announcing the first of 16 grants totaling $42 million, including $5.5 million for Ohio, in Columbus. Regula, a northeastern Ohio member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years before retiring in 2008, and a key player in creating Cuyahoga Valley National Park, died Wednesday his son said. He was 92. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
In this Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula, R-Ohio, speaks in Columbus. Regula, a northeastern Ohio member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years before retiring in 2008, and a key player in creating Cuyahoga Valley National Park, died Wednesday his son said. He was 92. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
In this 2012 file photo, former U.S. Congressman Ralph Regula points out the framed correspondences between himself and then President Ronald Reagan that hangs in the office of his home in Navarre. Regula, who was 92, and represented Stark County for 36 years died Wednesday. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Former U.S. Congressman Ralph Regula died Wednesday night. Regula, who was 92, represented Stark County for 36 years. In this 2008 file photo, Rep. Ralph Regula R-Navarre sat for an interview at their farm in Navarre. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 2012 file photo, former U.S. Senator Ralph Regula speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Towpath Trail in Cleveland. The former U.S. Congressman who was 92 and represented Stark County for 36 years, died Wednesday night. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
U.S. Senator Sherrod (left) speaks to former U.S. Congressman Ralph Regula during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Towpath Trail in Cleveland in 2012. The former U.S. Congressman who was 92 and represented Stark County for 36 years, died Wednesday night. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 2008 file photo, retiring U.S. representative Ralph Regula holds up his congressional identification card that allows him to vote on issues. The former U.S. Congressman who was 92 and represented Stark County for 36 years, died Wednesday night. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 2004 file photo, Congressman Ralph Regula and Stark State College of Technology President John O'Donnell secure the dedication plaque on the wall at the grand opening and dedication of the Ralph Regula Wellness and Therapy Center at Stark State College of Technology. The former U.S. Congressman who represented Stark County for 36 yeasr died Wednesday at age 92.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ralph and Mark Regula meet on stage with Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara after Bush delivered a speech on Sept. 7, 1982 in North Canton. The former U.S. Congressman who was 92 and represented Stark County for 36 years died Wednesday night. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 1984 file photo, Ohio Rep Ralph Regula of the 16th District celebrates the renomination of Ronald Reagan an George Bush at the Republican National Convention in Dallas. The former U.S. Congressman who was 92 and represented Stark County for 36 years, died Wednesday night. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)