Desaray Williams (left) the owner of the West Side Cony Island restaurant in Akron, hugs Tish Malone the manager of the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store after Williams purchased bread for her business on Monday. The bakery thrift store will be closing Friday, March 10. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Robin Stalnaker, the assistant manager of the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store talks of the upcoming closure of the store Monday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Nickles Bakery Thrift Store at the corner of East Waterloo Road and South Arlington Road. The bakery thrift store will be closing Friday, March 10. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A large bread purchase is loaded into a van for the IBH Addiction Recovery Center at the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store on Monday. The bakery thrift store will be closing Friday, March 10. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nita Varner of Akron, a longtime shopper at the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store is sad upon hearing of the store upcoming closure. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ben Vittoria who owns three area Arthur Treacher restaurants is unhappy to hear of the upcoming closure of the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store where he purchases bread. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
When the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store in Akron closes Friday, it will mean more than just having to find a new place to buy discounted bakery items. It also will mark the end of nearly three decades’ worth of friendships.