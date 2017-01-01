Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Spiderman, a member of the crew of window cleaning super heroes from American National Skyline Inc. cleans the windows at Akron Children's Hospital Monday.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Beckett Foradori-Sullivan, 4, of Bath, dressed as Captain America, watches in amazement as a crew of window washing super heroes from American National Skyline Inc. clean the windows at Akron Children's Hospital on Monday. Beckett's mother Donna Foradori works for Akron Children's Hospital. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Aiden Marek, 4, of Kent and his mother Kristen Marek watch as Aiden's favorite super hero Spiderman, cleans the windows with a crew of other window cleaning super heroes from American National Skyline Inc. at Akron Children's Hospital Monday. Aiden got out of speech therapy at the hospital a little early to watch his hero.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dorian Utt, 9 (left) of Mansfield and occupational therapist Anna Porquez watch as a crew of window washing super heroes from American National Skyline Inc. clean the windows at Akron Children's Hospital Monday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Spiderman (left) Flash and Superman, members of the crew of window washing super heroes from American National Skyline Inc., clean the windows at Akron Children's Hospital Monday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
