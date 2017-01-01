Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb makes a snow angel after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Green Bay, Wis. The NFL wants to put some flair back into celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 1983, file photo, members of the Washington Redskins celebrate after Alvin Garrett (89) scored against the Detroit Lions, in Washington. Also shown are Charlie Brown (87), Clarence Harmon (38) and Tom Turnure (55). The NFL wants to put some flair back into celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) celebrates his interception with a "bow and arrow," gesture during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Landover, Md. The NFL wants to put some flair back into celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose. The league, however, will continue to penalize any celebration deemed offensive, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1983, file photo, Washington Redskins get together in the end zone to do their trademark high five to celebrate the first half touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl inPasadena, Calif. Jubilant Redskins include, from left, Rick Walker (88), Charlie Brown (87), Otis Wonsley (39), Virgil Seay (80) and Alvin Garrett (89). The NFL wants to put some flair back into celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose. (AP Photo)