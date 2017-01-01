Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
California forward Reshanda Gray (21) shoots against Louisville's Bria Smith (21) and Sara Hammond (00) in the first half of a national semifinal at the Women's Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
California guard Afure Jemerigbe (2) goes up for s shot against Louisville forward Sara Hammond (00) in the first half of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament semifinal, Sunday in New Orleans. Louisville's Antonita Slaughter (4) and Bria Smith (21) defend. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Louisville guard Bria Smith (21) goes up for a shot against California forward Reshanda Gray (21) in the first half of a national semifinal at the Women's Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
California forward Gennifer Brandon (25) battles for a rebound against Louisville forward Cortnee Walton (13) and Louisville forward Monique Reid (33) in the first half of a national semifinal at the Women's Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
California guard Layshia Clarendon (23) drives in the first half of a national semifinal against Louisville at the Women's Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Connecticut center Stefanie Dolson (31) and Notre Dame guard Kayla McBride (21) battle for a rebound in the first half of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament semifinal, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Notre Dame guard Kayla McBride (21), forward Markisha Wright (34) and Connecticut center Stefanie Dolson (31) reach for a loose ball in the first half of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament semifinal, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Notre Dame forward Markisha Wright (34) and Connecticut forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (23) reach for a rebound in the first half of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament semifinal, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Notre Dame guard Skylar Diggins (4) goes up for a layup against Connecticut guard Moriah Jefferson (4) in the second half of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament semifinal, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Notre Dame guard Kayla McBride (21) grabs a rebound against a Connecticut defense in the second half of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament semifinal, Sunday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)