Bishop Joey Johnson (left) senior pastor of the House of the Lord and Pastor Mark Ford, executive director of the Love Akron Network lead a prayer during the service Unite Our Hearts: Community Time of Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation at the House of the Lord hosted by the Love Akron Network Tuesday in Akron. People of all faiths, political affiliations and race come together to pray after a turbulent election season. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
People of all faiths, political affiliations and race come together to pray after a turbulent election season during the Love Akron Network's Unite Our Hearts: Community Time of Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation at the House of the Lord Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A combined choir of members of the House of the Lord and the Chapel in Akron sing during the Love Akron Network's Unite Our Hearts: Community Time of Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation at the House of the Lord Tuesday in Akron. People of all faiths, political affiliations and race come together to pray after a turbulent election season. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
People place their hands on Akron City Council members Linda Omobien (center) and Veronica Sims (background in hat) and pray for them as well as several other elected officials throughout the audience during the Love Akron Network Unite Our Hearts: Community Time of Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation at the House of the Lord Tuesday in Akron. People of all faiths, political affiliations and race come together to pray after a turbulent election season. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Angela Robinson (front) and Juvenile Court magistrate Tavia Baxter Galonski pray during the Love Akron Network's Unite Our Hearts: Community Time of Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation at the House of the Lord Tuesday in Akron. People of all faiths, political affiliations and race come together to pray after a turbulent election season. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Love Akron Network hosts Unite Our Hearts: Community Time of Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation at the House of the Lord Tuesday in Akron. People of all faiths, political affiliations and race come together to pray after a turbulent election season. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)