Boxes of the Aldi food market chain's Millville Raisin Bran are on display in a purple box similar to the versions made by Kellogg and Post, at an Aldi store in New York. Stocking shelves with store brands is a big part of how discounters keep costs down. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)
A customer approaches the entrance of an Aldi food market, in East Rutherford, N.J. Discounter Aldi, one of the no-frills European chains that offer low prices but far fewer options, and mostly its own brands, is putting the pressure on traditional grocers. Aldi expects to have 2,500 U.S. stores by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)