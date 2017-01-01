Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) takes the shot in the second half of a game agains the Atlanta Hawks in April 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver high-fives Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after Korver sunk a three in the third quarter in Feb. 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)