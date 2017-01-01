Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron's Isaiah Johnson muscles up a shot inside while being fouled by Ball State's Franko House and Tahjai Teague (right) during the second half of their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Zips won the game 74-70 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Antino Jackson has his inside pass swatted away by Ball State's Tahjai Teague during the first half of their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Zips won the game 74-70 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Noah Robotham cheers after a Antino Jackson layup late in the second half against Ball State in their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Zips won the game 74-70 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Jimond Ivey slam dunks after a break-away steal during the second half against Ball State in their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Zips won the game 74-70 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Isaiah Johnson tumbles over Ball State's Franko House going after a loose ball in the first half of their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Zips won the game 74-70 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Antino Jackson and Isaiah Johnson (top) scramble for a loose ball with Ball State's Jeremie Tyler in the second half of their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Zips won the game 74-70 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)