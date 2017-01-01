Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University's Kevin Zabo celebrates the Golden Flashes 68-66 win over Ohio University in a Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. At left is OU's Gavin Block. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Desmond Ridenour (left) and Ohio University's Mike Laster go after a loose ball in the first half of their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Mitch Peterson blocks the shot of Ohio University's Jaaron Simmons in the first half of their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Jimmy Hall blocks the shot of Ohio University's Gavin Block in the first half of their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Jaylin Walker grabs a first half rebound over Ohio University's Doug Taylor in their Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)