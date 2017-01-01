Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University's Adonia De La Rosa (left) and Mitch Peterson celebrate the Golden Flashes 70-65 win over Akron in a Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Mitch Peterson celebrates the Golden Flashes 70-65 win as time expires as Akron's Noah Robotham looks up in a Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Jimond Ivey (left) and Kent State University's Deon Edwin go after a second half loose ball in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.The Golden Flashes won the game 70-65. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron' s Isaiah Johnson and Kent State University's Mitch Peterson go after a first half rebound during the first half of a Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.The Golden Flashes won the game 70-65. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Kevin Zabo celebrates with Golden Flashes fans after their 70-65 win over Akron in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University head coach Rob Senderoff (left) on the sidelines during the closing moments of the Golden Flashes 70-65 win over Akron in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Deon Edwin is fouled by University of Akron's Jimond Ivey during the first quarter of the Golden Flashes 70-65 win over the Zips in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Jimmy Hall is trapped by University of Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) and Noah Robotham during the first half of their 70-65 win over the Zips in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Jimmy Hall swats away the outside shot of University of Akron's Isaiah Johnson during the first half of the Golden Flashes 70-65 win over the Zips in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's dunks over Akron's Antino Jackson during the second half of the Golden Flashes 70-65 win over the Zips in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)