University of Akron's Zeke Marshall (left) gets a face full of Kent's Melvin Tabb during the first half of a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. No foul called on the play. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall (top) goes up to block the shot of Kent's Darren Goodsen in the first half of a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Bryson Pope (left) and Akron's Demetrius Treadwell go after a second half loose ball in a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Nick Harney (left) is called with a blocking foul as Kent's Bryson Pope drives to hoop during the first half of a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (left) goes up for a first half rebound with Kent's Kris Brewer in a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Reggie McAdams (left) and Kent's Darren Goodson scramble after a loose ball at mid court in a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall (right) gets swatted while defending a second half shot by Kent's Melvin Tabb in a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Chris Evans (right) dunks on Akron big man Zeke Marshall near the end of the first half of a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent head coach Rob Senderoff (right) pleads his case with an official during the second half of a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Chauncey Gilliam signals victory in the closing seconds against Kent in a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)