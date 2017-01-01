Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A foul is called on Copley's Jayln Tyler (right) as he attempts to break up a pass to Barberton's Joshua Williams during the second quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Aregeros Turner (right) and Barberton's Troy Brummond go for loose ball during the first quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Nate Painter (21) goes up for two points over Copley's DeAire Andrew (13) during the third quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Joshua Williams (left) runs the ball down court past Copley's Brandon Chillious during the third quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's DeAire Andrew goes up for two points against Barberton during the first quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Jerry Williams (44) goes up for two points over Copley's Kenny Paramore during the third quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Aregeros Turner goes up for two over Barberton's Phil Washington during the second quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Scott Sabol attempts a three point shot against Copley during the third quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)