Edward McShaffrey (left) was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands on Wednesday. A jury convicted McShaffrey of sexually assaulting a 69-year old woman in a nursing home. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Edward McShaffrey (left) listens as defense attorney Michael Callahan makes his case for probation for his client before Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands on Wednesday. Rowland's sentenced McShaffrey to 18 months in prison after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a 69-year old woman in a nursing home. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Nick Buzzy (right) makes his case for a maximum sentence for Edward McShaffrey (far left) to Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands on Wednesday. Rowland's sentenced McShaffrey to 18 months in prison after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a 69-year old woman in a nursing home. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands on the bench moments before handing Edward McShaffrey a 18 month prison sentence after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a 69-year old woman in a nursing home on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)